Milton Keynes riders ready for epic charity bike ride

This Saturday (June 10) a group of cyclists from Milton Keynes will be embarking on a mammoth nine-day, 1000 mile long charity bike ride from Lands’ End to John O’Groats.

It has been organised by the MK Dons SET Cycle Club to raise funds for the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET), an independent charity aligned to MK Dons.

MK Dons SET delivers life-changing programmes in Milton Keynes and the surrounding area and focuses on education, social inclusion, health and wellbeing, girls and women’s football, football development and community delivery. It engages with more than 50,000 people every year.

The money raised from the epic adventure will go towards supporting and enhancing MK Dons SET activities in and around Milton Keynes.

The team consists of riders from MK Dons SET Cycle Club, which also includes MK Dons SET Health & Wellbeing Manager; Karl White.

All the cyclists have undertaken intense training over the last few months in preparation for this epic journey.

Sponsor Dave Lakin, head of new business and development at Grand Union Housing Group, said: “Grand Union is proud to be backing the ride and I am personally excited to be taking part.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but it’s worth it to raise money for a cause that benefits so many people in the region.

“Grand Union has worked together with MK Dons SET for a number of years and together we have helped hundreds of people to get online and gain IT qualifications.”

You can donate at http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/SETCCLEJOG and follow the journey blog at: https://setcclejog.wordpress.com

