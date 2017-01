Following a serious incident involving five cars and a lorry, the A421 has been closed.

The road will be closed between Fen Roundabout (near Magna Park) and Junction 13 due to the road traffic collision.

Emergency services are currently at the incident and we will bring you more updates as they happen.

A spokesperson from the council, said: “It is likely this section will be closed for some time which could impact on rush hour traffic.”