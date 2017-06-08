Milton Keynes road works branded a ‘nuisance’ by resident

A 72-year-old man has slammed the road works on his street in Bletchley, claiming they keep people awake at night.

Larch Grove has been undergoing disruption since late January when the works were started by Anglian Water to install a sewer.

However local resident Mr Collins said:“It’s been going on for far too long now and it is a complete pain, everytime a car drives down the road the metal rattles, morning and night.”

A spokesperson from Anglian Water commented: “Due to an accident on site, work to install a new sewer in Bletchley was stopped.

“Safety is always one of our top priorities and a thorough investigation was carried out.

“Engineers are now back on site and will be working to get the sewer installed as quickly and safely as possible.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused these works.”