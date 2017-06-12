Milton Keynes robbery case to be highlighted on BBCs Crimewatch Roadshow this week

Crimewatch Roadshow - the high profile BBC day time show - returned to our screens for the ninth series this morning.

One of the cases set to be featured on Thursday’s show focuses on a high-profile Milton Keynes case.

Detectives need viewers’ help to identify the callous robbers who claimed to be police officers and broke into an 82-year-old man’s house in Bletchley, Milton Keynes.

Subramaniam Vijayaratnam, better known as Vijay, was alone when the three men broke into his home on the 4th April this year.

One of them was armed with a 10 inch screwdriver.

They ransacked his house and took the wedding ring from his finger, before stealing other jewellery and valuables worth around £15,000.

Vijay will bravely recount how the robbers threatened to kidnap and kill him, before fleeing with the stolen goods.

Last year viewers’ calls as a result of the show helped police make more than 60 arrests, for crimes including rape, fraud, grievous bodily harm and burglary. This year the team are hoping for even more.

The appeal for information will go out when the show airs on BBC One at 9.15am.