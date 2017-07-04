Milton Keynes RSPCA celebrates fundraising success courtesy of Pets at Home

RSPCA Milton Keynes & North Buckinghamshire Branch is celebrating after receiving £1,630.72 following a summer fundraising drive for pets in need.

For four weeks, members of the local community donated to help pets in need by purchasing a ‘Scratch and Match’ card in local Pets At Home stores for the Support Adoption For Pets Summer Fundraiser, putting themselves in with a chance of winning one of 200,000 prizes and in turn donating £1 to the charity.

As a part of the fundraising drives launch, Support Adoption For Pets captured the content faces of dogs and cats as they got a helping hand from rescue volunteers to hit the sweet spot with a good old scratch.

More than 430 Pets At Home stores took part in the national fundraiser, raising an impressive total of £545,486.51.

The money has been granted to over 350 pet rescue stores across the country, helping to support the animals within their care.

Overwhelmed by the support given to the fundraising drive from the local community, Sally Jessop at RSPCA Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire Branch said: “Our donation will make a huge difference to the cats of Milton Keynes and will all go towards vet bills, our biggest cost.

“We rehomed 944 cats last year and every penny spent on vet bills counts!”

Established in 2006, Support Adoption For Pets helps more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK by running fundraising events with Pets at Home and awarding grants to pet rescue and rehoming centres.