Milton Keynes Rugby Club backs Willen Hospice Midnight Moo

The Willen Hospice Moo team visited Milton Keynes Rugby club at Emerson Valley Sports Pavilion with Florence the MK Midnight Moo mascot.

The MK Midnight Moo returns on Saturday 15th July so Flo and her team are recruiting teams to join this year’s fund-raiser. For the first year ever, to boost funds for the Hospice, 50 male places are available in the traditionally ladies only ten mile walk and the team at Willen Hospice hoped to spread the word by visiting MKRUFC.

The MK Midnight Moo is a ten mile Midnight walk that takes place across the redways of Milton Keynes and is Willen Hospice’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Since launching in 2009, the annual event has raised over £900,000 to support the care provided by Willen Hospice.

Willen Hospice needs to raise £3.6 million every year, which works out at around £7 every minute, to continue to provide specialist end-of-life care and support to patients and their loved ones in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, Willen Hospice events manager, said ‘We are absolutely delighted to have Milton Keynes Rugby Club as supporters of the MK Midnight Moo. With the celebrations around MK50, this year’s Moo is sure to be extra special and we’re urging the people of Milton Keynes to get involved and be a part of our hugely important, and incredibly fun, MK Midnight Moo.”

To apply for one of fifty male Gold Bond places head to www.mkmidnightmoo.com