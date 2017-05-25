Milton Keynes school enters national art competition

Pupils at Loughton School have been busy celebrating a creative arts week based entirely around one picture.

The pupils are taking part in the National Gallery scheme for primary schools called ‘Take One Picture’.

This year’s picture is one of three frescos by the Italian painter known as ‘Pinturicchio’ called ‘Penelope with the Suitors’.

It inspired some fantastic writing, music, links to maths and science and of course the incredible art work which was displayed in the week following this.

Headteacher Andy George said: “Once again, we have seen marvellous work coming from all of our children.

“Our staff have been inspired to promote the creativity that this kind of project deserves.”