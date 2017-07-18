Milton Keynes school expansion is on track

Tours of a brand new school at Shenley Wood have taken place, as the expansion to Oxley Park Academy nears completion.

Pupils, staff and council representatives were shown around the new campus which will create 420 places and a nursery for the area.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and young people visited the school last week.

She said: “It was great to get the opportunity to see the new school before it opens. It is a beautiful building and will provide an excellent learning environment for pupils. I am pleased the council, academy and contractors have worked so well together to create yet more school places for our growing population.”

The school is being built and led by Milton Keynes Council, with contractors Wilmott Dixon, on behalf of Oxley Park Academy.

Oxley Park Academy principal, Cathy Higgins, said: “The Governors, staff and I feel privileged to have been part of such an amazing team project.

“Our children are incredibly lucky to have access to such amazing facilities to enhance and support the quality of education they receive. It really has to be seen to be believed!

She added: “We are planning a community open day on Monday 4 September to showcase our fabulous school buildings and hope that our children and their families as well as other members of the local community will enjoy the opportunity to celebrate with us.”