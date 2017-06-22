Milton Keynes school punishes boy, 11, for wearing shorts

A furious mum has hit out at her son’s teachers after they put him in isolation for wearing school SHORTS during the heatwave.

Sherice Hobbs bought the smart black shorts from Asda’s school uniform section for her 11-year-old son Leyton.

But shortly aftershe dropped him at Milton Keynes Academy on Monday he texted to say he had been ordered to change the shorts as they were not uniform policy.

Sherice called to protest - only to find Leyton had been placed in isolation and removed from his Year 7 lessons for the day, she claimed.

“I was in pure shock... I left work and went to the school. A teacher came out to speak to me. She was in a cool, comfortable summer dress and sandals,” she said.

“While I’m a firm believer that school children should be dressed smartly and in uniform, schools must make provisions to ensure children are comfortable in excess heat.”

She said the school also criticised Leyton’s newly-purchased shoes, which were black with Velcro fastenings.

She was so cross about the ‘no shorts’ policy that she removed Leyton from school and took him home for the rest of the day.

The following morning she dressed him in the same attire. But again he was threatened with isolation and once more Sherice took him home.

“The school is failing to provide my son with a fair education based solely on the fact that he is wearing smart shorts.

“Girls have the right to wear skirts or trousers, so boys should be able to wear shorts,” she said.

MK Academy said: We have a clear uniform policy... During the heatwave we have adopted a common sense approach; students are allowed to remove blazers and ties and loosen the top button of their shirts.”

People all over Milton Keynes sweltered as temperatures soared up to 31 degrees during the mini heatwave on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.