Milton Keynes school’s science symposium gets a boost from Amazon

A Milton Keynes school’s science activities had a timely boost this week when the students received a £1,000 donation to purchase new science equipment from Amazon’s local fulfilment centre.

Stantonbury Campus received the donation as part of the company’s ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports communities in and around where it operates in the UK.

The initiative focuses on helping children reach their potential in the digital world by creating a positive environment for children, developing essential skills in literacy and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and empowering young people into the right career.

To celebrate the donation, members of the local Amazon team visited the school to take part in their Science Symposium. The Science Symposium helped the students investigate the question: “How can science and technology change the world for the better?”.

Speaking on the donation, Amazon Milton Keynes general manager Claudio Innocente, said:

“Science, technology, engineering and maths are some of the core skills used in a multitude of careers today, including those at Amazon. We’re really passionate about encouraging young people to consider a future career in these disciplines and when the opportunity came up to support such a great local school with a donation, we jumped at the chance.”

Steve Bartlett, Leader of STEM at Stantonbury Campus, added: “Studying science is something that really stimulates the curiosity of our students and to receive this donation from Amazon has been fantastic. At Stantonbury Campus, we are always keen to make learning exciting, so we’re grateful to Amazon for helping us do that. I’d like to say a big thanks to Claudio and his team from Amazon in Milton Keynes for their support.”