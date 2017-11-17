Milton Keynes schoolchildren receive Outstanding Junior Park Ranger award

Six schoolchildren from Bradwell Village Junior School have been recognised as Outstanding by The Parks Trust’s Junior Park Rangers scheme.

The students received the annual award for having exceptional commitment and enthusiasm for all their environmental projects, including a wildlife survey and wildflower planting.

The school wins outdoor environmental equipment to the value of £250, which will help them continue to explore both their school grounds and the beautiful parkland of Milton Keynes.

Two runner-up schools, Long Meadow and Charles Warren Academy, will also receive wildlife or environmental equipment.

Amanda Bailey, outdoor learning ranger at The Parks Trust, commented: “We created the ‘Outstanding Junior Rangers Award’ to go to Junior Park Rangers that not only participated in the programme, but came up with exceptional and creative ways to share and contribute to the work of The Parks Trust with their school as well as the wider community.

“The Rangers at Bradwell Village Junior School certainly achieved this – they were very enthusiastic and engaged with the scheme and were always keen to share what they had learnt with other children.

“We would like to thank the school co-ordinators at Bradwell Village Junior School as without their enthusiasm and support the programme would not be possible.”

The Junior Parks Rangers scheme, which is based on peer education, is designed to engage children in what they can see in their parks, and how they can help to keep their parks clean, healthy and full of wildlife.

It is free to join, inclusive, simple to run and fully supported by the Rangers at The Trust.

Six children per school from years 4-6 are recruited as Junior Park Rangers. They then take on a series of responsibilities including reading a monthly nature themed newsletter at their school’s assembly, creating and maintaining a noticeboard showcasing their work, and running competitions and quizzes.

The Junior Park Rangers can also attend free, exclusive workshops with The Parks Trust each term, activities include bush craft skills, wildlife walks, and park patrols, and attend an annual JPR Outdoor Learning & Sharing Conference in March.

The Parks Trust is always looking for new schools to join its Junior Park Rangers Scheme. To find out more visit http://www.theparkstrust.com/schools-and-preschools/junior-rangers



