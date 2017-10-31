Milton Keynes schoolchildren remember, remember to be safe on the fifth of November

Pupils at Newton Leys Primary school have been busy designing bespoke ‘firework safety’ posters, which will be displayed in the store ahead of this year’s bonfire night.

The competition was organised by the store to reiterate the dangers that can be caused by using fireworks incorrectly, and to provide some top tips on having a fun but safe Bonfire night.

The store colleagues had the honour of choosing the winning poster, which was designed by Year Five pupil, Asami Gynn. The judges were impressed with Asami’s addition of the ‘top safety tips’ on the poster. These included, wearing gloves whilst using sparklers, staying at a safe distance away from fireworks, not throwing fireworks, keeping fireworks in a box that is not easily flammable, never putting a firework in your pocket and never walking back to a firework once it has been lit.

Asami was invited to the store opening, as a VIP guest, to showcase her winning poster and meet with the Newton Leys colleagues.

Store manager Stuart Terry said: ‘We’re amazed at the artwork that was sent through to us by the local schools in response to the poster competition. We really loved Asami’s poster design, as it was so clear, colourful and informative.

“We can’t wait to display it in store, so all of the local community can see the winning design.”