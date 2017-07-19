Milton Keynes schoolchildren sing to help those affected in the Grenfell Tower tragedy

Children and staff at Shepherdswell Academy in Springfield used the power of music to show their support for those affected by the recent Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Music teacher Mrs Bywater first thought of the idea, and rehearsed with all the children until they knew the lyrics to Bridge over Troubled Water off by heart.

The Simon & Garfunkel song had already been recorded by music artists including Robbie Williams, Craig David and James Blunt to raise funds.

With piano accompaniment by school principal, Jonathan Cursley the whole school sang the song Bridge over Troubled Water to an audience of parents.

After their performance, parents kindly made donation. A CD of the children singing has also been made and copies are being sold to parents for £2. So far the school has raised more than £180 and that total is still rising. All money received will be sent to the Red Cross London Fire Relief Fund.