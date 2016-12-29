Milton Keynes schoolgirl designs a children’s wheelchair

A seven-year-old girl has designed a custom-made wheelchair for young patients on the children’s ward at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Middleton Primary School pupil Ameida Alhassan came up with the idea for the funky, bright-coloured chair as part of Fab Change Day.

The NHS initiative encourages great ideas and best practice to be pledged and shared up and down the country.

MK Hospital ran a competition for local students to design the perfect wheelchair.

And two companies, RGK Life and Sunrise Medical, were so impressed with Ameida’s effort that they teamed up to build the chair for free.

It features a colourful wheel design and a specially padded seat for comfort.

A hospital spokesman said: “The wheelchair looks amazing and I hope it will make things a little nicer for the children in Ward 5.”

He added: “The teachers tell me that the students at Middleton haven’t stopped talking about their experiences so I am very pleased all-round.

Ameida was invited to a special presentation at the hospital to see her design. Prominent health writer Roy Lilley also attended, along with Dr Theresa Porrett and members of the Fab Change Day team.

Charity MK Arts For Health have since produced a number of canvases showing all of the entries to the design a wheelchair competition.

The pictures will now be permanently displayed in the hospital’s restaurant.

Ameida received a £20 voucher as a prize, presented by MK Hospital Charity mascot Leo the Lion. Two runners up also received small prizes to show the hospital’s appreciation.