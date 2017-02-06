Milton Keynes schools with a food hygiene rating LESS than five

Is what your child is eating cooked in an approved environment?

Food hygiene ratings reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority.

Schools are given scores out of five, ranging from zero, meaning urgent improvement necessary, to five, translated as ‘very good’.

Three stars indicates the food hygiene is generally satisfactory and four stars reveals a good hygiene rating.

Each premises has to be checked by council officials every two years, and there is a chance that more recent checks have not yet been published online. Find out more about food hygiene ratings and what they mean here.