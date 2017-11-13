Milton Keynes Scout District pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday

Milton Keynes Scout District remembered those service men and women who sacrificed their lives in war on the Day Of Remembrance yesterday.

Parades were held all over the city and the scouts were in attendence at the majority of services.

Bletchley parade had over 150 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers on parade which started at in the grounds of Bletchley park and paraded down to the memorial on Church Green Road.

Other parades were hosted at Loughton, Newport Pagnell, Hanslope, MK Village, Newton Longville, Olney, Wolverton, New Bradwell, Great Linford and Stony Stratford.

The Boy Scouts’ Association was one of the first youth organisations to provide practical assistance to the British war effort.

Scouts also guarded telephone and telegraph lines, railway stations, water reservoirs and any location that might be militarily important.

From late 1917 many scouts assisted with air raid duties, including sounding the all-clear signal after an attack. Some Scouts were even trained in firefighting.

Other stories by the MK Citizen:

Denbigh students spread a little happiness for Christmas