Milton Keynes Scouts hailed heroes after dramatic car crash rescue

Three scouts from Newport Pagnell have been hailed as heroes after helping out at a road accident next to their camp.

Young leaders Rosie and Harry Chapman, who are brother and sister, rushed to the scene with Explorer scout Jacob Denton.

Using skill they had learned through years of scouting, they administered first aid to the victims .

This week city scouting leaders received a glowing email of thanks from the family involved in the accident, which happened in Cornwall.

It described how they had no mobile phone reception, but the scouts managed to call police and ambulance services.

“Rosie used her first aid knowledge to check my daughters out and treated them with extreme compassion, as my daughters are both autistic,” said the grateful dad.