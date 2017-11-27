Milton Keynes selected for first 'Alpha Club' outside London

Milton Keynes has been chosen as the new location for the very first Alpha Club outside of London.

The new club boats that it will offer "the ultimate in upmarket sophistication", and will be the "place to do business, unrivalled anywhere in the region."

Although a concrete destination has yet to be revealed, owners say it will be set in "the heart of the city", where members can enjoy doing business in the quiet of the members Study, network over a cocktail at the bar or simply sip champagne in the tranquil garden Terrace.

Professionals and entrepreneurs will be able to meet their clients in what the club describe as 7,000 square feet of "beautifully designed surroundings", whilst being able to dine on dishes designed by a two-star Michelin chef.

More details are expected to be released about the club in mid-December.