Milton Keynes shoppers show their generous side

intu Milton Keynes and Milton Keynes Hospital have praised shoppers’ generosity as the total number of gifts donated for the Generosity Tree has revealed.

Last Christmas, intu Milton Keynes launched the Generosity Tree for customers to donate a present for someone less fortunate than themselves.

Nearly 100 presents were donated by shoppers over the festive period that were handed out to patients at the hospital during Christmas.

From colouring books to slippers and scarves, “the presents provided some much-needed joy for patients having to spend their time in hospital,” said Vanessa Holmes, head of fundraising at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

“We’d like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who donated presents, as well as all the staff at intu Milton Keynes who made this possible. A present for a patient at Christmas really can brighten their stay over the festive season – we look forward to working with intu again this year!”

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes added: “This was our first year of launching the tree and we will certainly be bringing it back this year. Thank you to everyone that donated a gift, this has made dozens of people very happy.”