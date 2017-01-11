Milton Keynes shops benefit from needed makeover

Shenley Church End shopping centre has been given a make-over to the tune of £200,000.

Action was taken following concerns from both residents and businesses that the area had become rundown.

Local Councillors Zoe Nolan and Matt Clifton took up the cause. “We meet residents here every month at the shopping centre in order to understand their views about their local area and how they want it to develop,” said Cllr Nolan.

“It is well used and people depend on the services there.

“It became clear that action was needed,” she added.

The Parks Trust has now talen over direct management of the centre, and painting and refurbishment of the shop fronts is now complete.

Cllrs Nolan and Clifton will now hold surgeries on the first Saturday of every month, between 10am and 11am.