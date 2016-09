People from all communities are invited to learn more about the Sikh religion and enjoy free food at an open day at the city temple on Sunday September 18.

The Sikh Awareness day will take place at the Sikh Gurdwara on Leadenhall between 10.45am and 2pm.

Visitors are politely asked to wear headscarves, and not to bring tobacco or alochol on the premises.

There will be free breakfast and lunch, a talk on Sikhi and a question and answer session.