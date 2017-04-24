Milton Keynes solicitor firms pledge support for Willen Hospice

Throughout May, seven local solicitor firms are giving their time and offering to make a will for individuals in return for a small donation to Willen Hospice.

The firms will be inviting appointments from people wanting to create a new or change an existing will across May.

Lisa Kinrade, fundraising assistant at Willen Hospice, said: “Gifts in wills can really make a difference in helping fund patient and family care at Willen Hospice and we’d like to thank all the firms taking part for their incredible generosity in supporting Willen Hospice during Make a Will Month.”

All the details and the full list of solicitors can be found at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/willmonth