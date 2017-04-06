Milton Keynes soprano set to perform at British Grand Prix

Milton Keynes soprano Emily Haig will be on the grid at Silverstone, performing the National Anthem before the FIA World Endurance Championships.

This is the UKs first leg of the Le Mans racing series and on July 16, Emily will be opening the 2017 Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix grid with her performance.

Emily said: “I am honoured to be leading the National Anthem at these two prestigious events, and feel very privileged to have been asked to do so.”

She continues to be Wembley Stadium’s favourite soprano having been invited to perform the National Anthem on many occasions on behalf of the Football Association and Football League, all of which were also broadcast live on both TV and radio to an audience of millions.

In addition Emily has performed on the grid for the GT Cup and Prototype Cup finals and in November 2016 she performed the anthems on behalf of Scotland and Australia as part of the Rugby League Four Nations tournament, both of which were live broadcast on BBC and Radio 5 Live.

In 2016 Emily was invited to perform two tracks on a celebratory album titled ‘Jubilation’, recorded by Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to mark the 90th birthday and long reigning monarchy of Her Majesty the Queen.

Emily was chosen by world-renowned composer Dr Olga Thomas to record two Royal lullabies specifically written for the album in honour of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and a Christmas album was released which includes “Anno Domini”, performed by Emily and written specially for her by Olga Thomas.

In March 2017 she recorded another anthem written specially for Emily by Olga Thomas commemorating Her Majesty’s Sapphire Jubilee, which is soon to be released and which she will be performing at some of her June concerts, dates to be announced.

On June 24, Emily will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Milton Keynes with a performance at the MK50 Concert.

Emily has a teaching practice in Milton Keynes, where she has performed as featured soloist on two occasions for the annual picnic Proms with the Milton Keynes City Orchestra.