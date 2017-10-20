Milton Keynes Sport Central is officially opened

Sport Central, a brand new activity centre in the heart of Milton Keynes, was officially opened by Minister of Sport, Tracey Crouch during her tour of the city last week.

Throughout the visit there were a number of sporting demonstrations by Milton Keynes College, The Rugby Football Union and a sport development project, Walking Football on the outside pitches.

Sport Central, was built by Milton Keynes Council, in partnership with Milton Keynes Sports Board, as a legacy on reclaimed land from the original National Hockey Stadium with investment from development contribution money from Sport England, and The Rugby Football Union.

It features a full size 3g artificial pitch, multi-use area for team games as well as a tennis court and is designed to offer a safe environment for the local community to get active and to enable the growth of football, rugby, basketball, netball and tennis.

Sport Central, will be managed by Mobashar Mahmood, as an extension to his role as partnership manager, for Hertsmere Leisure Trust.

“I am looking to make Sport Central, a local hub for local sports, and we are already in contact with many organisations, community groups and clubs with view to them hiring out the facilities,” he said.

“We also want the centre to be available for the wider community to participate in a range recreational activities.

“Plus, along with the wider sports development team, I am looking to introduce Walking Netball and Walking Football to Sport Central, in the very near future.”