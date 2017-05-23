'Milton Keynes stands with Manchester' in Campbell Park vigil

More than 200 people honoured those who lost their lives in the Manchester terror attack at a vigil at the MK Rose in Campbell Park on Tuesday evening.

The Major, Councillor David Hopkins, lead the service paying tribute to the 22 killed and many more wounded in the atrocity at the Manchester Arena on Monday night following an Ariana Grande concert.

A candle was laid for each person who lost their life in the attack, with many young people involved in the ceremony.

"What tonight shows and personifies is the spirit of Milton Keynes," said the Mayor afterwards. "We’re standing shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues in Manchester. And what makes it really moving is all the different backgrounds here, the emergency services represented.

"But the most moving are the number of young people here. I think of all the candles laid, apart from the one I laid, were people who would have been in the age range of so many of those who lost their lives so tragically last night. That’s what makes it so emotional.

"It’s mindless terrorism, it’s not a religion or faith and we have to overcome that. We have to understand this country is great because we have so many rich, diverse communities. And it’s those societies that come together and form a place like Milton Keynes.

"It’s a testament toi the feeling people have. As I was standing there talking, I could see people welling up and getting emotional – people have really felt this. This has been a great way of showing we’re emerging as a great city of the UK.

"We’ve counted more than 200 people here from all backgrounds – it’s a remarkable turn out at such short notice."