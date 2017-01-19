Milton Keynes start-ups win £24,000 of prize funds at awards event

Milton Keynes start-ups were awarded a total of £24,000 this week at the bi-annual Entrepreneuring Awards.

The event was hosted by Entrepreneurial Spark Powered by NatWest, the world’s largest free business accelerator for early stage and growing ventures, and took place at Entrepreneurial Spark’s Milton Keynes Hatchery.

Phil Berg, assistant national director for BNI UK, MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman and James Holian, COO, commercial and private banking at Royal Bank of Scotland, joined the entrepreneurs to mark their successes over the past six months.

Each shared invaluable business expertise and highlighted the importance of keeping a strong #GoDo mindset.

Entrepreneurs in Milton Keynes came together to celebrate securing new investments, growing and scaling their businesses internationally and creating new jobs. They also had the opportunity to win up to £24,000 to continue driving business growth.

The main award of the evening, Entrepreneur of the Moment was awarded to Peter Rice, who secured £7000.

He is the founder of Dramatic Training Solutions, a training provider, for growing and scaling business and developing his business model.

The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work and determination of all Entrepreneurial Spark’s entrepreneurs across the country.

