Milton Keynes student is the city’s most ‘Inspirational Young Person’

MK’s most ‘Inspirational Young Person’ 2017 award has been won by Denbigh School Sixth Former, Chloe Roberts, for her work with the Henry Allen Trust charity.

The accolade was presented to Chloe, in recognition of her work with children with cancer, at a glittering ceremony on Saturday night at Jury’s Inn.

Chloe, a junior trustee, has volunteered with the charity for three years working with 32 families in MK to help create memories. Her tireless fundraising has included a sky-dive, even though she has cerebral palsy herself in her legs. She has also visited poorly children in hospital at Easter and on Christmas Day and attends monthly family support meetings.

Chloe not only raises money for the charity, but has also raised awareness of cancer in youngsters too.

Denbigh School’s Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Chloe has given up much of her social time to work with the Henry Allen Trust and she deserves to be honoured in this way for all the help and encouragement she has given those with childhood cancer. Her selflessness has meant that many families have benefited from her unflagging tenacity and support, all whilst revising for her GCSEs a year ago and now for her AS level exams.

“It was fantastic, that at the same awards, Denbigh was the only secondary school in Milton Keynes to be nominated as most ‘Inspiring School’.”