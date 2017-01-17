Milton Keynes student makes shortlist for British Education Award

A Milton Keynes College Engineering student, who has set his sights on NASA, has been shortlisted for a prestigious British Education Award.

Jacob Provan, who is in his second year of a Diploma in Engineering course, will attend the coveted ceremony at the end of the month.

If he wins, he will join the ranks of a select few to become an Ambassador for British education.

As one of the only awards to celebrate individual student achievements, the British Education Awards are judged by a select panel based on a criteria mix of grades, extra-curricular activities, community awareness, entrepreneurship and the proven ability to overcome exceptional circumstances to achieve success.

Having won the Principal’s Ambassador Award at Milton Keynes College’s 2016 annual awards, 18-year-old Jacob has not only excelled in his studies, but founded an after-hours Engineering Club which has been instrumental in stretching and challenging other learners in their own time, with minimal support from staff.

A key success of the Engineering Club was the redevelopment of a 1970’s light aircraft. Brought up to date with a state of the art control system, the renovated aircraft can now be used as a training tool to help educate the next generation of aeronautical and engineering experts.

Having previously been home schooled, Jacob overcame his initial lack of confidence to mix with a group of learners to become the only Level 1 student, from MK College’s School of Engineering, to attend NASA’s Johnson Space Center in 2015. A second visit to Houston last summer left such a good impression on NASA engineers and mission control operators, that Jacob, and two other MK College students, were subsequently offered an internship when they complete Level 3 of their course.

“We are delighted that Jacob has been shortlisted for this prestigious award, as he has not only excelled in his studies, but shown a real interest in assisting the College and his peers in all aspects of engineering projects and investigations.” Comments Julie Mills, Principal and CEO of MK College.

“Being shortlisted for this award is a great honour. Although I’ve put in a lot of work I still wasn’t expecting it. I want to thank my parents and my tutors for all their support.” Jacob concludes.

The British Education Awards will be held in London on Monday, January 30, 2017.