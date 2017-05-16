Milton Keynes students create rubbish game to help promote recycling

Walton High’s Young Enterprise Group, ‘Fusion’ have created an interactive classroom game to help promote recycling and waste reduction to a teenage audience.

Milton Keynes Council’s Waste Education officer, Sarah Spicer and Amey’s Education Centre Manager, Louise Ousley worked with the Year 11 and Year 12 pupils to help them come up with ideas and

understand the importance of recycling and waste education.

Together, the pupils created a cartoon animation to encourage food waste reduction as well as maps showing the journey of waste, a video debating the 5p bag charge and a card game about

biodegradability.

Amey has been working in partnership with Milton Keynes Council to design and build the new Waste Recovery Park. The park, due to be fully operational late Spring 2017 will divert 95 percent of Milton Keynes

waste from landfill, create energy from black bag waste and teach the younger generation about recycling, waste reduction and renewable energy. The resources created by ‘Fusion’ will be used at the

onsite Milton Keynes Waste Recovery Education Centre once opened.

Sarah Spicer, Milton Keynes Council’s Waste Education officer, said: “The food waste animation that Fusion, the Walton High Young Enterprise group have produced is just what we were hoping for to

engage a teenage and younger audience. I am very impressed by their creative ideas and commitment to getting it just right.”

Amey’s Education Centre Manager, Louise Ousley, said: “The Young Enterprise team, Fusion and the staff at Walton High have worked extremely hard on the resources that they have been creating. They have

done a lot of research on the topic of waste, which they have then put into the resources. I am looking forward to using them at the Milton Keynes Waste Recovery education centre.”

Interactive sessions will be available to schools, community and youth groups covering a mix of recycling, waste and energy topics at the MK Waste Recovery Park’s Education Centre when open in late Spring

2017.

If you are interested in booking a session, contact mk.education@amey.co.uk for more information.

School tours and public tours of the Materials Recycling Factory are also available for booking. Visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/mrf for more information.

Watch Fusion’s food waste animation here: https://youtu.be/NDXNeFFnSyY