Search

Milton Keynes students with disability given chance of work

Education

Education

0
Have your say

A college is working with students with disabilities, including autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, global delay and moderate learning difficulties, to help them obtain and remain in employment.

The Supported Internships programme, which was  set up by  the Department of Education  and first trialled at Milton Keynes College  in 2015/16, is expected to obtain a 100 per cent success  rate this year, with many of the college’s 2016/17 learners gaining permanent employment, or voluntary jobs and skills progression that could lead to careers.

Big brands, including Tesco, Bosch, Holiday Inn and Currys PC World are among those supporting Milton Keynes College to create life-changing opportunities for young people with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Pippa Bruckland, personaltutor and lead job coach for supported internships at the college, said: “So far this year we have placed four of our students in permanent employment and are expecting the remaining contracts to be signed any day now.

“We have been overwhelmed by the success of the programme and have had fantastic feedback from learners and employers alike.”

One student, called Michael, has just been offered employment with Holiday Inn Milton Keynes.