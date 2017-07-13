Milton Keynes students with disability given chance of work

A college is working with students with disabilities, including autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, global delay and moderate learning difficulties, to help them obtain and remain in employment.

The Supported Internships programme, which was set up by the Department of Education and first trialled at Milton Keynes College in 2015/16, is expected to obtain a 100 per cent success rate this year, with many of the college’s 2016/17 learners gaining permanent employment, or voluntary jobs and skills progression that could lead to careers.

Big brands, including Tesco, Bosch, Holiday Inn and Currys PC World are among those supporting Milton Keynes College to create life-changing opportunities for young people with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Pippa Bruckland, personaltutor and lead job coach for supported internships at the college, said: “So far this year we have placed four of our students in permanent employment and are expecting the remaining contracts to be signed any day now.

“We have been overwhelmed by the success of the programme and have had fantastic feedback from learners and employers alike.”

One student, called Michael, has just been offered employment with Holiday Inn Milton Keynes.