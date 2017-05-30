Milton Keynes studio named first centre of excellence yoga studio in England

Whitespace Yoga & Wellbeing Studio, based in Stony Stratford, is the first studio in England to be awarded with an exclusive Centre of Excellence accolade with Yoga Alliance - who are the largest non-profit association representing yoga in UK.

This exclusive accolade is by invitation only and demonstrates Whitespace has met excellent standards in both teaching and the facilities, as well as the events that they run.

As a Centre of Excellence, the Milton Keynes based yoga studio will be running Yoga Alliance Professionals Training Academy (YAPTA) events, which are specifically designed to develop the skills and knowledge of yoga teachers across Europe.

Deborah Berryman, Founder of Whitespace Yoga & Wellbeing Studio said: “We are thrilled to be recognised as a leading yoga studio and trainer provider in the Europe.

“It is a great honour to become the very first Centre of Excellence in England and we will continue to develop the very best teachers in our supportive environment.”

Louise Wallace, marketing manager at Yoga Alliance Professionals added: “We are delighted to be working with Whitespace Yoga to help develop the knowledge and skills of students and teachers.

“We have appointed them a Centre of Excellence with us, which demonstrates that they have met an excellent standard of studio facilities and teaching.”

Whitespace Yoga and Wellbeing Studio is based in heart of Stony Stratford and offers over 50 classes each week catering to all abilities, as well as training Yoga Teachers.

The beautiful, light filled studios make this the perfect place to escape the daily stresses and outside noises, melt into your yoga mat and let your practice help you relax and feel healthier.

For further information about Whitespace Studios and its diverse range of classes in Yoga, Pilates or Mediation, visit: www.whitespacestudio.co.uk