Milton Keynes submits its bid for European Capital of Culture 2023

Last Friday, Milton Keynes submitted its bid to become European Capital of Culture 2023.

The bid is called Different by Design and if succcessful, Milton Keynes will be the first ever European new town to be designated as a European Capital of Culture.

The competition recognises places that aspire to and have a plan for greater cultural development and transformation, rather than to reward places that are already known as being culturally rich.

A send-off was held by the leader of the council; Pete Marland, the European Capital of Culture steering group chair Ann Limb and other MK representatives at Station Square.

Two Milton Keynes 2023 branded electric cars, called Sid and Elsie, were driven to London to deliver the Different by Design bid books to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Milton Keynes‘ title and concept is Different by Design, which explores how the city is completely different in concept and design to any other city in the UK.

It tells a different story about British culture, not one steeped in Victoriana, ancient monuments, high art and tradition, but one about Britain when it thinks about the future.

It highlights the unexpected Milton Keynes, asking people to look again at a place they may think they know, but don’t.

Judges will be asked to consider the variety and vibrancy of Milton Keynes’ communities and our green landscape, which includes millions of trees. Finally it commits to a grass roots plan to embed culture into the very fabric of the city, creating a year-long celebration that is shaped and curated by the people of Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes has a bid budget of £150k for the first stage application. Leeds, Nottingham, Dundee and jointly Belfast and Derry also submitted bids for the title of European Capital of Culture 2023.

The shortlist will be announced at the end of the year.