Milton Keynes’ Summer Reading Challenge is on

Milton Keynes’ cabinet member for children and families, councillor Zoe Nolan has kicked off this year’s Summer Reading Challenge with a commitment to take part herself.

The theme of this year’s challenge is Animal Agents and Milton Keynes Council’s libraries are inviting children of all ages to take part by reading or having help to read any six library books during the summer holidays. Along the way they can collect stickers that solve a mystery, a bookmark, plus a medal and certificate for completing the challenge - while stocks last.

Councillor Nolan, who will be taking on the challenge with her nephews Ocean, aged 10 and Eden, aged 6, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is such a great way to encourage children and young people to read more while having fun at the same time. I love reading and with so many good books in our libraries, I can’t wait to get started!”

Last year nearly 3,000 children participated and this year, with Animal Agents, library staff are looking forward to even more children joining in.

It is free to take part and children can start signing up from Friday, July 21. The challenge must be completed by Saturday September 9.