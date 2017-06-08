Milton Keynes teacher quits her job after selfie photo row

The teacher suspended after posting a selfie on Facebook has now quit her job.

Lydia Ferguson was defended by hundreds of angry pupils after her leggy photo was allegedly slammed as too seductive by bosses at Ousedale School.

The youngsters launched a petition called ‘Get Miss Ferguson Back’ and took to social media to complain the Newport Pagnell school was being unfair.

“There’s nothing wrong with the photo at all. We all think Miss looks lovely,” said one pupil.

This week Lydia, who was a pastoral care assistant, revealed she had resigned from her post.

She told the Citizen this week: ‘‘I no longer work for the school.” She added: “My family have been through enough with seeing me upset. I have nothing to more to say.”

Lydia never believed there was anyhing inappropriate about the selfie, which showed her sitting on her bed wearing a short white dress with a high neckline.

“I’ve always stuck to a rule on FB and Insta that if my Grandad, bless his heart, would look at any of my pictures in disgust, then I would never post them,” she wrote on Facebook shortly after she was suspended.

An Ousedale student said all the pupils were “very sad” to lose Miss Ferguson.

“She was a brilliant teacher. She always listened to us.”

Ousedale secondary school headteacher Sue Carbert said: “We confirm that Lydia Ferguson is no longer employed as a member of the support staff and the school has nothing further to add.”

Within hours of the petition being launched to re-instate Lydia Ferguson, more than 250 people – including parents – had signed it.

Protesting pupils vented their views on social media, republishing the photograph. It generated more than 300 comments.

Lydia has three children, one of whom is a teenager. “She’s a great mum and a great teacher,” said one pupil from Ousedale.