Milton Keynes team to take part in Red Bull Soapbox Race

A team from Milton Keynes are readying for their soapbox debut at the offical Red Bull Soap Box Race next month.

‘The Rat Pack’ are a four strong team of three men and a woman - who are delighted to be able to compete.

Dan Dixon, 23, Laura Blunden, 22, Jan Cacko, 23, and Richard Crow, 23 have been working on their soap box for the last 10 weeks.

Dan said: “The Rat Pack entered the Red Bull Soapbox Race because it’s been my dream to compete ever since I was young.

“Me and my dad’s original design has been stuck on the fridge for about 10 years now.

“The problem was, whenever I saw it on TV, it was in a different country.

“Laura and I were watching the Mumbai race on Dave one night, and as usual I was complaining about it not being in the UK.

“Laura told me to go and check to see where it was this year; lo and behold - London.

“So we got our application together, and 10 weeks later, here we are.

“As for our chances of winning - as cheesy as it sounds, being able to compete is winning enough.

£Many, many teams applied, and we were lucky enough to get in. “That being said, the car has been designed and built for speed, taking inspiration from old-style Formula 1 cars. I guess we will find out on race day.”

The soap box car is currently being built out of a gazebo in Dan’s garden.

On Sunday July 9, 70 teams will put their homemade vehicles to the test at the sold out race at Alexandra Palace.

Don’t have a ticket? Tune into Dave oto catch all the action from 5-8pm.