Milton Keynes Technology and Science Festival to offer hands-on experience

A festival to celebrate and inspire careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is to be held in Milton Keynes this summer.

The event on July 7 and 8, will offer visitors to to interact with gadgets, a YUMI robot, space rockets, the Mars Rover, an inflatable planetarium, augmented reality and much more.

More than 200 schools and colleges will be invited to take part in team and individual competitions to design apps and mini computer programs or take up mental challenges on the day with a

selection of prizes on offer.

Companies taking part include:

> Red Bull; The company’s first and only female apprentice, Zoe Haycock, will be attending on Friday,July 7 and sharing her experiences of undertaking an apprenticeship, talking to

school children about the benefits of apprenticeship schemes and how far she has come as a result of her hands-on training. Zoe was also a finalist at last year’s Women Leaders awards.

> Catapult Transport System; The UK’s technology and innovation centre for Intelligent Mobility is the future of transport systems. The company’s mission is to drive global

leadership in Intelligent Mobility, promoting sustained economic growth and wellbeing through integrated, efficient and sustainable transport systems.

> ABB Robotics; Guests will be invited to test their skills against the IRB120 Robot playing Connect 4 and Noughts and Crosses.

> University of Buckingham. In addition to coding taster sessions, they will have an interactive model of brain areas proposed to associate with problem solving and

insight that visitors can use to create their own brain hat. In addition there will be the opportunity to try puzzles and games used to elicit insight moments. And for Health

Psychology their focus will be the Psychology of Pain, exploring factors that influence feelings of pain and demonstrating how we ethically conduct pain experiments.

Visitors Will compare how positive they think they are to established questionnaires based on Positive Psychology models.

For a full list of all the interactive activities and companies attending, visit www.mkinnovates.co.uk

The event, to be opened by local MPs, the Mayor, David Hopkins and High Sheriff, Peter Kara, on Friday, July 7, at 11am.