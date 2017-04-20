Milton Keynes teen hospitalised after being stabbed in unprovoked attack

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Olbrook at around 10.20pm on April 2.

An E-fit has been released by police following the GBH incident in Sutcliffe Avenue, Oldbrook.

The victim was walking along the redway in the direction of Fishermead when was approached by a man and stabbed in an unprovoked attack.

He sustained stab wounds to the back and a cut to his left arm as a result of the incident, and was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

Det Con Kim McHugh said: “This was an unprovoked attack which left a 16-year-old boy requiring hospital treatment.

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises the man in this E-Fit, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information relating to it, to please get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170096086’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.