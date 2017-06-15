Milton Keynes teen set to perform on ITV talent show

A 13-year-old old singer from Milton Keynes will make her second TV appearane this weekend.

Brooke Layla is set to perform on new ITV show The Voice Kids – a talent show produced to recruit younger singers. The teenager will appear on the show this Saturday, a week after winning a Milton Keynes Inspiration Award for ‘upcoming female artist’.

She is also performing at the summer fayre later this year.

Brooke previously stared in an epsiode of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show as the ‘unexpected guest’.

In September last year, Elizabeth Woodville student Brooke fimed the BBC show at the Dury Lane Theatre Royal.

In the run-up for the show, comedian Michael McIntyre went uncover as a fortune teller to surprise Brooke and mum Siobhan to invite her to sing on his show.

Brooke will sing on the show which airs on Saturday, ITV at 7.45pm.