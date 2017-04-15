Milton Keynes teenager delivers electrifying performance on Britain’s Got Talent

A teenage schoolgirl from Milton Keynes won Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer vote for her electrifying performance on Britain’s Got Talent this evening.

Sarah Ikumu delivered an amazingly accomplished rendition of And I Am Telling You.

The audience and judges at London’s Palladium were thrilled by her belting delivery and rose to their feet to show their approval.

Simon said: “...it was quite incredible.”

The coveted Golden Buzzer vote means that Sarah will now go straight through to the semi-final of the competition.