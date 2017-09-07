Milton Keynes teenager stands trial accused of murder in Newcastle

A Milton Keynes teenager who is standing trial accused of a murder in Newcastle told a court he was ‘a victim’.

Dairan Browne is accused of being an accomplice in the alleged murder of Frankie Cooper, 22, in the city centre on February 20.

Frankie Cooper died as a result of the altercation

Browne said he was visiting Newcastle on the day of the alleged attack (February 20) and had arrived at 10.30am before heading into the city centre to go shopping.

The prosecution claims Browne, 19, is guilty of murder “because he actively encouraged, by his presence” the attack by a 16-year-old boy, now aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The boy has admitted to stabbing Frankie, but claims it was in self-defence.

The Chronicle Live in Newcastle reports that Browne, of Shepherds Hay, Oakridge Park, claimed that he had tried to prevent the altercation, which saw Mr Cooper stabbed in the chest in broad daylight.

Browne told detectives after the incident: “I didn’t want anybody getting hurt, so I walked over and all I remember is grabbing that knife with my hand, the sharp bit.

“I tried to get it off him. I didn’t get it off him, so I just ran away. I looked at my hand and it was pouring with blood.

“I’m just getting across that I’m a victim here. I just want you guys to know that.”

Browne also denied deliberately hurting the victim’s friend, who he is accused of wounding at the scene.

The MK teen also agreed he had initially lied about the events, claiming he had seen two people fighting and tried to break it up, and that he had said he went to hospital with a third person, when it was in fact his co-accused who had accompanied him.

Both Browne and the 17-year-old deny murdering Frankie and wounding with intent in relation to his friend.

The trial at Newcastle Crown Court continues.