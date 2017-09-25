Milton Keynes Theatre gives festive support to MK Snap

Milton Keynes Theatre will support Milton Keynes charity MK Snap during this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.

During the panto run - starring Brian Conley and Gok Wan - the venue and the show’s production company, Qdos Entertainment, will be raising awareness and funds for the charity, which is currently celebrating its 25th year.

MK Snap offers professional support, training, education, life skills, work and opportunities for individuals aged 16 and above, with learning difficulties.

The staff ensures that both learners and employers are well supported to reach the goals they would like to achieve.

Some of the MK Snap adult learners took time out of their performing arts group session to visit the theatre, experiencing life in the spotlight both on the stage and in the dressing rooms.

Maureen McColl, chief executive of MK Snap said: “We are delighted to be chosen as the local charity for this year’s MK Theatre Christmas pantomime.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of the life-changing difference MK Snap makes to the lives of adults with disabilities and celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

The announcement of MK Theatre’s support for the charity follows the venue’s continued commitment to offer the opportunity for all to experience one of the most engaging forms of theatre: pantomime. On Wednesday, January 10, the venue will host its fourth relaxed performance for pantomime.

This specifically designed performance caters for those who may benefit from a more relaxed and less daunting atmosphere, such as those with additional needs, those with an autism spectrum condition or learning disability, as well as people with dementia, their families and carers.

Louise Henderson, deputy general manager said: “At Milton Keynes Theatre we are so excited to be supporting MK Snap as our local charity for Cinderella. They do such wonderful work at their centre in Walnut Tree and we are very much looking forward to working with them during Panto.”

Cinderella sees Olivier Award-nominated production company, Qdos Entertainment, return to Milton Keynes theatre for the first time in more than a decade, bringing a production packed with spectacular special effects, stunning costumes, big musical numbers and lots of comedy for all the family.

Cinderella runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Saturday, December 9 2017 until Sunday, January 14 2018.

Tickets are on sale now at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes