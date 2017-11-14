Milton Keynes’ THORS bar opens for business

On Friday night guests including the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr David Hopkins and ex cricketer Darren Gough helped launch intu Milton Keynes’ new THOR’S tipi bar in Oak Court.

The Scandinavian tipi, with a real fire pit and fully licensed bar, is now open daily from 10am until 10pm through to New Year’s Eve and will serve mulled wine, hot cider, draft ales, Prosecco and even hot chocolate. Open to all, including Little Vikings, THOR’S gives shoppers a welcome break from the busy Christmas shop and a warm and cosy place to rest their feet and feel festive.

intu Milton Keynes’ marketing manager Kirsty McGiff said: “The response to THOR’S has been fantastic and now that it’s open we hope people visiting the centre during the festive period will take time out, enjoy a drink and embrace the build up to Christmas. This year, the centre is full of delights and surprises, from the Christmas Express train, to the Snow Garden, letter writing to Santa, choirs, the Etsy Made Local Christmas market and now THOR’S completes what promises to be our biggest Christmas yet.”

Maria Farrugia, co-founder of THOR’S added: “We are delighted to be bringing THOR’S to intu Milton Keynes. It is a great location and a great partnership of shopping and relaxing. We aim to get everyone in the festive mood with a glass of mulled wine or a loaded hot chocolate and promise everyone a great experience when they visit us. “

THOR’S tipi bar is free to enter and is open from 10:00am daily to December 31. (closed Christmas Day).