Milton Keynes’ top cop could get a final written warning

Milton Keynes’ controversial police chief could face a final written warning after an off-duty row with a taxi driver.

Superintendent Gez Chiariello was accused of being aggressive in the confrontation with cabbie Jasvir Puni.

He admitted calling Mr Puni a “cocky tw*t” and reporting him to MK Council.

As a result Mr Puni (pictured, below) lost his taxi licence and his livelihood. Mr Chiariello carried on working as normal.

But now a complaint by Mr Puni to Thames Valley Police professional standards department about the use of the two-word insult has been upheld, and a misconduct hearing is to take place.

It is believed to be one of a string of misconduct allegations against Mr Chiariello over recent months.

The Citizen understands the other matters relate to the way in which the police chief allegedly treats women, both in his private life and in the course of his work. One female criticised the 46-year-old on social media, claiming he controlled her, manipulated her and verbally abused her.

Despite repeated requests from the Citizen, police press officers have refused to say how many allegations of misconduct against Mr Chiariello are being investigated.

This week we saw documents relating to ‘Tw*tgate’, signed by professional standards head Tim De Meyer.

Detective chief Superintendent De Meyer finds there is a case to answer for a hearing.

He states: “It is, in my view, a matter of misconduct when a senior officers loses his composure to the extent that such a discourteous remark is made.

“Should the case be proven the highest possible sanction is a final written warning.”

Thames Valley Police confirm they are investigating “allegations” (in plural) of misconduct by Mr Chiariello.

But they refuse to say how many allegations there are.

The Citizen has asked TVP 13 times for a list of allegations against the police chief - police are yet to give an answer.