Milton Keynes toy shop manager stole Santa-size stash of Lego

A former shop manager has been ordered to pay back almost £10,000 after stealing a Santa-size stash of toys including nearly £3,000-worth of Lego.

Stuart Andrews, 32, admitted stealing £9,000-worth of goods from Smyths Toy Superstore at the Central Retail Park in Bradwell Common.

Prosecutor John Carmichael told how another member of staff caught Andrews on CCTV taking 15 Lego sets worth £2,700, off the shelves.

He was filmed carrying his stash through the warehouse and straight to his car.

Further checks of the shop’s CCTV revealed eight similar thefts from the store between December 2015 and April 2016 with stolen goods totalling £9,000.

Andrews resigned - but then returned to work the day and stole a hard drive worth around £500.

Aylesbury Crown Court Judge Francis Sheridan told him: “The company you used to work for has suffered a great loss.

“I want to assure them that you will pay back the compensation within 12 months.”

Andrews was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and forced to pay back £9,000.

Defending, Helen McCormack said Andrews, of Victoria Street, Wolverton, was hopeful of getting a new job in the New Year.