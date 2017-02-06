Milton Keynes traffic and weather update

A cold start to the day (Monday, February 6) with ice and fog weather warnings across MK.

Areas of fog will lift this afternoon with sunny spells from 1pm until it becomes mainly cloudy later on.

Rain predicted from 5pm and highs of 7 °C.

Expect heavy queues on the M1 southbound this morning after a collision involving two cars.

Congestion is back to J12 (Flitwick) following the crash at J9 for A5 Hertfordshire, if you’re heading south.

All lanes have been re-opened but there are currently delays of 30 minutes.

Slow traffic on the A421 in Buckingham between Total roundabout and Bridge Street junction because of an accident involving five cars.