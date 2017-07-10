Milton Keynes Triathlon team aiming to raise £5k for Cancer Research

Five Milton Keynes-based staff from engineering firm thyssenkrupp UK are part of a team aiming to run, swim and cycle a combined distance the length of England, in an effort to raise £5000 for Cancer Research UK.

James Bailey, Owen Martin, Simon Davies, Graeme Milner and Scott Kingsbury all work for the company’s Aerospace division, with its UK office in Milton Keynes.

They have been training individually and as a group for the 2017 London Triathlon, which takes place on 22nd July.

The competitors will be joined by 10 other thyssenkrupp staff drawn from a number of different UK subsidiaries, including the Elevator and Materials divisions. Each of them will attempt to complete a gruelling course that will firstly see them swim a distance of 1.5km across the Thames, followed by a 40km bike ride of and a 10km run.

Between them they’ll cover 772.5km, or 480 miles - around the same distance as travelling from Land’s End to the Scottish border.

Global engineering company thyssenkrupp, with its UK base in the West Midlands, is supporting the team of 15 employees financially and donating thyssenkrupp-branded sports kit, as they prepare to take part.

For thyssenkrupp UK, which specialises in supplying metals and raw materials as well as custom-made components, parts and finished mechanical products, the triathlon team marks its first ever collaborative charity event across multiple divisions.

Terry Sargeant, CEO of thyssenkrupp UK, said: “I am incredibly proud to see so many of our wonderful staff pulling together for the London Triathlon and raising money for such a good cause.

“Our staff have put months of hard work into this, getting themselves in physical shape for the challenge and raising funds. We hope that is all rewarded on the day and we wish each of them the very best of luck.”

Jane Redman, from Cancer Research UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the intrepid staff at thyssenkrupp for undertaking such an arduous challenge on our behalf. We receive no government funding for our work so fundraising like this is vital to the progress we are making in cancer research.

“All the money raised from this challenge will help Cancer Research UK scientists understand more about how to prevent the disease and find new ways to diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”