Milton Keynes University Hospital due to build new main entrance

Construction begins on a modern new main entrance at Milton Keynes University Hospital from Tuesday, January, 3.

The new building will contain additional seating areas, a Costa coffee and convenience store and will provide the ever-increasing number of staff, patients and visitors visiting the hospital with a contemporary and welcoming main route into the hospital building.

The new main entrance will be located opposite the hospital’s multi-storey car park and will be constructed in front of the existing entrances five and six of the main outpatients building and the entrance to the Speech and Language Therapy (SALT) department.

As a result, access into the hospital will be reduced to ensure the safety of all visitors to the site.

During phase one, access to entrances five and SALT will be closed.

Entrance six will be temporarily moved along the physiotherapy corridor to continue to allow some pedestrian access.

During phase one, patients and visitors will be able to use outpatient entrances 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

Phase two will see the closure of entrances 3 and 4 while a link corridor is constructed between the new main entrance and the main outpatients building to ensure all future access into the hospital is connected and under cover.

Chief Executive Professor Joe Harrison welcomes the development, though acknowledges that there will be challenges to overcome.

He said: “We recognise that these changes will cause some confusion and disruption to visitors entering the hospital site over the next few months. “However it is important to realise these challenges are only going to be in the short-term, the outcome of a new main entrance will provide many benefits for staff and patients now and in the future.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the hospital as we continue to grow and improve our services for the population of Milton Keynes.

“The new main entrance is the perfect addition for ensuring that all our visitors to the site are welcomed safely and effectively.”