Milton Keynes University Hospital officially opens its new entrance

The new entrance at Milton Keynes University Hospital was officially opened yesterday (Thursday).

Milton Keynes MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart attended the eagerly awaited opening - the latest development in a £60m investment at the hospital happening over the following three years.

Further improvements will include the medical teaching facility for trainee doctors and clinical staff, an additional multi-storey car park and a bespoke cancer centre.

“I am delighted to see the new main entrance at Milton Keynes University Hospital has now opened,” Mark said.

“Continued investment will also result in an upgraded A&E, which will have a marked effect on the level of care the staff will be able to provide for local residents.

“Evidence enough is we’re already attracting a number of highly qualified clinicians to MK.”

Iain added: “This is just the first part of a significant investment programme going into our hospital. Mark and I have worked hard to make sure the hospital has a bright future and I am confident we will see continued expansion over the coming years.”