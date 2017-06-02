Milton Keynes van driver given 175 hours community service for killing cyclist

A Milton Keynes van driver has been sentenced to 175 hours of community service for killing a cyclist.

David Stanley, 24, from Milton Keynes also recieved a 12-month driving ban and ordered to pay a £2,500 fine and £1,000 in costs.

Stanley was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court earlier this week after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

This follows a fatal collision on October 17, 2015 on the A5127 Birmingham Road in Lichfield.

Warren Trotman, 46, was riding a pedal cycle from Wall Island to his Lichfield home when he was in collision with a white Ford Transit van being driven by David Stanley.

Stanley told the court he did not see Mr Trotman, who was not wearing any reflective clothing, at all and pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

The presiding judge said it was a moment of inattention that led to Mr Trotman’s death.

Investigating officer, Sgt Richard Moors, said: “I hope this sentencing brings some closure to the family of Mr Trotman.

“We are committed to keeping Staffordshire’s roads as safe as possible and I would like to take this opportunity to remind all road users of their responsibilities.

“Motorists have a responsibility to position themselves appropriately to allow for other road users and cyclists need to consider their visibility and use suitable lights and/or reflective clothing as and when appropriate.

“We are all responsible for looking after each other on our roads.”