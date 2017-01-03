Milton Keynes village celebrates new play park

Wavendon village residents celebrated the opening of new village play park.

Deputy Mayor, David Hopkins officially opened the new play park at the Wavendon Recreation Ground on December 22.

The new equipment replaces a play park from the 1960s and has been funded by a generous grant from WREN matched with advance Tariff from the many new developments in the parish.

Councillor Hopkins, who is also chairman of the Wavendon Parish Council, thanked contractors and noted the role that fellow Wavendon Parish councillor, Jim Pittman had played in effectively project managing the installation of the equipment over the past three months.

At the same event, Danesborough and Walton ward councillor Victoria Hopkins, unveiled a new park bench paid from her ward allowance.

Following the opening, marked by a ribbon cutting, dozens of local children sampled the various pieces of play equipment on offer before enjoying cake, gingerbread men and fruit juices.

MK Play Association was also in attendance offering various painting and craft activities in the Community Centre.